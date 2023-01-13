return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
ATTHAYA “JEEN” THITIKUL

Atthaya “JEEN” Thitikul

PROFESSIONAL GOLFER

Atthaya Thitikul, also known as “Jeen”, and even “Pro Jeen” in golf circles, was born in Ratchaburi province in Thailand. At a young age she was quite unhealthy – due to allergies – and was then encouraged to play a sport. Her father let her choose between tennis and golf, and she chose the latter because it meant not having to run around too much (she was six years old at the time). This led to not only an improvement in her health, but a lifelong passion that saw her reaching number five in world rankings, and an LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Tour win earlier this year (at age 19). In addition, she won a Youth Olympics gold medal in 2018, and came second in both the 2021 Honda LPGA Thailand and the 2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open tournaments. In October 2022, Jeen rose to the number one position in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, bringing her to the top of LPGA’s rankings.

