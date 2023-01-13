AUSANA “NA” MAHAGITSIRI DABBARANSI

Ausana “Na” Mahagitsiri Dubbarangsi is the youngest daughter of Thai business magnates Prayudh and Suvimol Mahagitsiri. She got her MBA from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration, and she currently takes a leading role in the property development business at PM Group Co Ltd, which includes The Nest Property Co Ltd. She also serves as Managing Director and Director of several companies under her family business empire, including Thoresen Thai Agencies PLC – where she is Deputy CEO – and PH Capital Co Ltd, which holds the sole franchise for Pizza Hut Thailand. This year has seen a year of growth in real estate business under her supervision, and the company has partnered with a large Japanese firm for a luxury condominium project in the heart of Sathorn road. In addition, there are also several housing projects underway, which are the first projects of The Nest Property. In her private life, Ausana is married to Kamolsut “Kong” Dabbaransi and has two sons.