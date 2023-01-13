return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
BADIPOL “MUM” CHUTRAKUL

Badipol “Mum” Chutrakul

GENERAL MANAGER, LEAFY

Badipol “Mum” Chutrakul is the son of Chach and Sansanee Chutrakul, the family behind IT and agricultural empire Yip In Tsoi. He holds degrees in Architecture and Design from Parsons School of Design, Washington University, and Domus Academy in Italy. Today, his responsibilities include his main role as General Manager of Leafy, sole distributor of B&B Italia and Boffi, and his role as Director of Yip In Tsoi Co Ltd.

