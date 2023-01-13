Barom Bhicharnchitr is the one who built up the standard of high-end luxury shopping experiences and developed Central Embassy to become one of the most iconic of Bangkok’s luxury retail locales – furthering Thailand’s prominence when it comes to being the new destination for ultimate luxury shopping in Asia. With equal passion and determination Barom also founded Siwilai, which has both top fashion brands and lifestyle products from all over the world at its Siwilai Stores, which includes the Siwilai City Club and the Siwilai Sound Club (a focus for social gatherings). In addition, premium quality coffee and beverages can be found at the Siwilai Café, which is constantly expanding its branches. Recently, he has been entrusted with the task of creating a special project to remodel Central Chidlom to become a world class luxury landmark department store. Barom is the fourth-generation member of the Chirathivat family, which has been a dominant force in Thailand’s retail industry for over 75 years.