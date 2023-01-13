Harvey Law Group (HLG)’s Managing Partner, Bastien Trelcat, has spent his career leading a multinational law firm specialising in the investment immigration industry, popular for offering over 40+ residency and citizenship-by-investment programmes. After obtaining a Masters in Business Law and a Masters of Law in International Business Law and Chinese Law from Aix-Marseille University in France and the City University of Hong Kong respectively, he went on to develop and expand HLG from just a few offices to 23 offices worldwide (employing 100+ staff speaking 20+ languages). The firm has won many accolades, including ‘Immigration Law Firm of the Year’ at The MACALLAN ALB Hong Kong Law Awards in 2014, 2017, 2021, and 2022. Bastien resides in Thailand and travels frequently. In his free time, he enjoys watching NBA basketball, collecting antique maps, and keeping up with geopolitics. He lives by the philosophy his father impressed on him: “To get anything done, just do it yourself.”