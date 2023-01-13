Ben Taechaubol

The middle son of Sadawut Taechaubol, Ben took the helm at Country Group Development PCL, focusing on investing and developing unique real estate projects. He is the man behind the success of Chao Phraya Estate, the riverfront project that includes the ultra-luxe Capella Bangkok, the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, and the Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok – all of which make it one of the most desired addresses in Bangkok, and in Asia. In his private life Ben is married to Tirawan “Waew” Taechaubol, and they have a young son, Varat.