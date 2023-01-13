Bhurit “Tae” Bhirombhakdi (born Sant Bhirombhakdi) is the CEO of Boon Rawd Trading Co Ltd. He is the fourth-generation head of the family business whose portfolio includes Thailand’s first brewery, which opened in 1933. Bhurit took brewmaster courses at the Doemens Institute, and became the family’s third brewmaster (succeeding his grandfather and uncle). He also recently assumed the position of CEO for Singha Ventures, a company that invests in startups around the world. In 2020, Bhurit was nominated and selected by the board of directors – in addition to his current responsibilities – as the CEO of Singha Worldwide PTE Ltd, appointed Chairman of the Board of Vara Food & Drink Co Ltd, and promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd. Bhurit is the oldest son of Santi and Arunee Bhirombhakdi, and apart from his business life he is also a race car driver and owner of the boxing studio RSM Academy. He is married to Nisamanee “Tong” Bhirombhakdi, and they have two children.