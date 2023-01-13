return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
BJÖRN RETTIG

Björn Rettig

CEO, BURDALUXURY

Björn Rettig is the CEO of BurdaLuxury, Hubert Burda Media’s Asia division. BurdaLuxury operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and India, with brands including Prestige, Lifestyle Asia, AUGUSTMAN, PIN Prestige, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, and Travel+Leisure India & South Asia. Rettig joined Burda in 2017, heading the business in India before taking over as CEO of Asia in 2019. Prior to joining Hubert Burda Media, he held leadership positions at various publishing houses, including Managing Director of the Bauer Media Group in Wroclaw, Poland, and COO of Phoenix Press. Rettig holds an Executive MBA from IESE Business School.

Next
READ MORE

Ausana “Na” Mahagitsiri Dubbarangsi

CEO, PIZZA HUT THAILAND & THE NEST PROPERTY

Dr. Ausanee “Tuk” Mahagitsiri Leonio

PRESIDENT, KFU CO LTD

Badipol “Mum” Chutrakul

GENERAL MANAGER, LEAFY

Barom Bhicharnchitr

MANAGING DIRECTOR, CENTRAL EMBASSY