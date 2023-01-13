Björn Rettig is the CEO of BurdaLuxury, Hubert Burda Media’s Asia division. BurdaLuxury operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and India, with brands including Prestige, Lifestyle Asia, AUGUSTMAN, PIN Prestige, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, and Travel+Leisure India & South Asia. Rettig joined Burda in 2017, heading the business in India before taking over as CEO of Asia in 2019. Prior to joining Hubert Burda Media, he held leadership positions at various publishing houses, including Managing Director of the Bauer Media Group in Wroclaw, Poland, and COO of Phoenix Press. Rettig holds an Executive MBA from IESE Business School.