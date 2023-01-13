Bodintorn “Birdy” Juangroongruangkit, who is in his mid-20s, worked at TMB Bank in Financial Institutions for two years before moving to his family’s Real Asset Development Co Ltd. He’s brought new verve and innovation to the company, which currently boasts valuable properties across several categories – including single homes, home offices, townhomes, condominiums and more – all centred on the urban lifestyle. Bodintorn stepped in as CEO at Real Asset Development after his older brother, Sakulthorn, left the position. He admits he hadn’t expected to find himself in a leadership role so soon but, thanks to an MSC in Real Estate Economics and Finance from the London School of Economics, he’s suitably qualified. Under the vision “Believing a better you is possible”, Real Asset has developed 21 residential projects, valued at more than 28.5 billion Baht. The Juangroongruangkit family has long been known for its real estate industry prowess, and they also own Thai Summit Group, one of the leading automotive manufacturers in Asia.