Boss Minchaiynunt

Born into the Minchaiynunt family, and third son to Thai civil construction mogul Visut Minchaiynunt, Boss is a keen urban economist and property advisor who habitually participates in conversations relating to social, economic, and environmental issues. His uncle is Vicharn Minchainant, former Deputy Minister of Public Health and his great-uncle, Dr. Suthee Minchaiynunt, is a multi-billionaire landowner. Elected head boy at school while studying at one of Britain’s most prestigious co-ed schools in Surrey, he is one of the select few who got invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, and the annual Lord Mayor banquet. With a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Urban Economics from University College London (UCL), Boss has a keen interest in developing Thai society from its grassroots to its full potential, and when he’s not doing so you’ll often catch him playing a round of golf. Most recently, Boss co-invested in a fast-growing indoor golf business which is branching out in Southwest London.