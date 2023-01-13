Caroline Link is the fourth-generation heir to B.Grimm, Thailand’s longest-established company which started out in Thailand’s pharmaceutical business since 1878, carrying a 144-year-old tradition of “doing business with compassion”. Caroline is a daughter of Dr. Harald Link, chairman of B.Grimm and Assunta Link, a descendant of the Hapsburg dynasty in Europe. She was born and raised in Thailand. She is a true polyglot who is fluent in Thai and other six languages – German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, and some Arabic, due to a year spent training for polo in Jordan. Like her father, Caroline went through apprenticeships in a range of fields, from pharmaceuticals to banking, in order to better understand a diversified company like B.Grimm. She is deeply committed to personnel matters and to fostering a compassionate corporate culture. Today, Caroline is responsible for several management roles including President of B.Grimm Joint Venture Holding Co Ltd, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, and Board Member of B.Grimm Power. Away from the office, Caroline loves playing polo, and is considered the best women’s polo player in Thailand participating in the charity Polo tournament held at Thai Polo, B.Grimm’s Country Club in Pattaya. She is also an avid alpine skier and has been on the slopes since she was just three years old. In addition, she’s long been known for her active philanthropy. Areas close to her heart are education and environment. She has helped bring fun science education through B. Grimm’s work with the German educational programme ‘Little Scientists’ House’.