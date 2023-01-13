Chalermchai “Kueng” Mahagitsiri, a business tycoon and the heir of Prayudh Mahagitsiri, Thailand’s 16th richest person, according to Forbes. He has become one of Asia’s most successful young businessmen in his own right, and during 2017-2018 he managed to acquire franchisee rights for Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. In 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he introduced P80 Plus Spray, Thailand’s innovative throat spray made from longan extract (for personal good hygiene), and P80 Longa, the first carbonated longan drink in Thailand, which received the Quality Herbal Product Awards for the years 2021-2023 – as awarded by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Ministry of Health. Kueng is now the President & Chief Executive Officer of a major Thai conglomerate, with subsidiaries and associate companies managing diverse businesses such as instant coffee, shipping, offshore service, energy, real estate, golf courses, F&B, and entertainment. Under his leadership, TTA won the Asia’s Most Influential Companies award at the 2018 ACES Awards, and the Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Award 2017. In addition, Kueng has taken the lead in creating the first Thai-Korean girl-group under the umbrella of 411 Entertainment.