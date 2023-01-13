Charmaine Teo’s love for food and great content not only landed her the role as Marketing Lead at Sarnies Group, it also led her to co-found CHOW, a creative content agency that centres around food, lifestyle, and hospitality. Charmaine has been living and breathing food since the start of her career, as a cook in the kitchen, before she then decided to dive into F&B marketing. Her experience in marketing for restaurants let her to create CHOW in Singapore, as she recognised the need for a niche agency focused on customised solutions for businesses of any size in the food and beverage and hospitality industry. During the pandemic, she successfully kicked off the regional expansion for CHOW, beginning with Thailand and opening more new offices around the region. Currently, she is working on expanding the team in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, and is also preparing the launch of her latest project — Apartment by CHOW.