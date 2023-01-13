Chart Chirathivat, the third-generation heir of Central Group and son of Suthichart and Mary Ann Chirathivat, graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trinity College, and later went on to pursue his Master’s degree within the same field at INSEAD, France. He oversees work in the business development department and projects at Central Pattana, and is also a developer of Central Embassy and Central Phuket Floresta. Currently, he is in charge of some ongoing projects for Central Embassy (Extension) and Dusit Central Park. For Chart, having the opportunity to work with Thailand and Asia’s top-level partners has given him new ways to learn about work and cultures. He is married to Korean model Lim Sanghyo, and they have a son and a daughter. In his free time, Chart likes to be with his family, exercise, play golf, and go on road trips.