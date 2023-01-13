Determination and drive run in the Jiaravanon family. Chaval “Richie” Jiaravanon is the son of Chatchaval Jiaravanon, the Managing Director of Group Investment and Executive Director of True Corporation, and his wife Kwanjai, Executive Director of Metro Machinery Co. Richie attended boarding school in America, which he admits broadened both his perspectives and his world view. As a young graduate he set out on his own course – armed with a degree in International Business from Chulalongkorn University – and went on to become CEO of Snapask Thailand, an edutech startup that has since launched in 10 different countries and has around 1.2 million student users. More recently, Richie has assumed the role of Partner at one of Asia’s newest cryptocurrency funds, called Infinity Ventures, which invests in some of the hottest projects in blockchain.