Chawanan “Tam” Chotechurangkool is the Owner and Founder of Coco Tam’s, a beach bar and restaurant located on the sunny island of Koh Samui that is always a must-go spot when one holidays there. Tam’s thirst for hospitality began while he was studying at Mahidol University International College (MUIC), where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in hotel management. Tam lives and breathes Coco Tam’s, and it’s his biggest career achievement thus far, as even after Covid-19 this beach bar remains one of the top destinations for Thais and tourists visiting the island. Given its success, Tam is currently looking to expand Coco’s to other locations. He loves to live by the sand and sea, and in his free time he enjoys water sports and beach activities. He also is a lover of fashion, watches, and cars, and he maintains that “the quality of a person can be judged, to a high degree, by their performance at work”.