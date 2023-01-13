Chawin Chavananand

As the son of Voravith and Ratana Chavananand, Chawin is the family’s third generation to carry on the legacy of Vichitbhan Group, which has been established for over 63 years and consists of major leading companies spread out across numerous business sectors within Thailand. Vichitbhan Construction Co Ltd, and Vichitbhan Palmoil PCL, are primary leading examples of the group’s portfolio, with their business presence also extending into sectors ranging from real estate to plantations. After finishing college at Bangkok Patana School, Chawin continued his education by getting his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Melbourne and London respectively, majoring in Marketing Management. His mission is to bring all of the portfolio companies under the Vichitbhan name to a whole new level of success, as well as preserve traditional family values which have been passed down through generations by his grandfather and founder, Vichit Chavananand.