Chayuda “Nina” Jiaravanon is the daughter of Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Managing Director of Group Investment and Executive Director of True Corporation, and his wife Kwanjai, Executive Director of Metro Machinery Co. Chayuda earned her Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Tufts University in Boston, and a Master’s degree from Imperial College Business School. She is currently advising on investments for the family office.