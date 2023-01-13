Chichaya “On” Karnasuta obtained a Master of Arts, Interactive Multimedia, from the London College of Printing (part of the London Institute). With that qualification under her belt, she is currently the Deputy Managing Director of Chandra 25 Co Ltd, a media and TV production company. She is also the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the music label What The Duck, which has many famous groups on its roster, such as The Toys, Bowkylion, Musketeers, Mirrr, Whal & Dolph, Valentina Ploy, and more. She also invests in the companies Talent Team, Siam Sports, and Miss Teen Thailand. She is very proud to be behind the scenes of the businesses she is involved in, especially when it comes to giving support to her team and those around her to ensure the company evolves. Looking ahead, she’s committed to supporting the music and entertainment industry, making sure that production is of the highest quality. Outside of work, On also enjoys sports and travel.