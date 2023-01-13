Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob’s green thumb (and fingers) helped make farming her profession, and her journey towards helping Thailand’s medical cannabis industry is now in full swing after she set up her Agriculture business, Pan Buriram. Before becoming a full-fledged farmer, Nan obtained her BA in Interior Spatial Design from Chelsea College of Art and Design. Currently, she is helping farmers who are aiming to transition into growing cannabis and producing CBD products, giving them the tools and resources to penetrate the market with their own harvests. Nan has also designed jerseys and merchandise for her hometown’s football team, Buriram United, and when she’s not immersed in art or farming, she enjoys activities in the great outdoors (weather permitting). Her personal motto is to “always lead with good intentions and let them manifest”.