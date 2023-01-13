On Thailand’s culinary scene, few are as commendable as chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam when it comes to sustainable farming and gastronomic experimentation. The influential genius behind Baan Tepa, chef Tam’s culinary portfolio is an impressive one. After obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Nottingham, and studying at the International Culinary Center NYC, she went on to work at the prestigious Jean-Georges, and Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Her journey into Thai cuisine, however, came about when she became the first winner of Top Chef Thailand. Today, most of her time is spent at her culinary space, part restaurant, part urban farm setting where she and her team specialise in unique interpretations of regional Thai cuisines, made using a farm-to- table philosophy and locally sourced, organic ingredients.