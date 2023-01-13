CHURAT “TUM” CHAKARAKUL

Churat “Tum” Chakarul is the Managing Director of Lalin Property PCL, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, which operates under the slogan ‘Homes Built with Good Intention’. Lalin Property PCL has garnered a solid reputation in accounting and finance for new and established ventures, making it a regular first choice amongst those in Thai business circles. Priding itself in doing business with heart, the developer has won a number of awards for its projects, being voted in the top 10 for developing townhouses priced at 2-3 million Baht, and in the top 5 in Thailand for houses priced between 4-6 million Baht. Lalin Property, under its three brands – Baan Lalin, Lanceo and Lio – is also recognised for its unique designs that exude a ‘French Colonial’ style. In his free time, if he’s not spending time with the family, Tum enjoys a round of golf or a game of badminton. His personal motto in life is to always do the thing that you love and that you’re good at.