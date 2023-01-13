Chutima “Kate” Pruangmethangkul is now a successful F&B venue co-founder. She truly made her mark with Fire Tiger by Seoulcial Club, which converted almost every Bangkokian into a boba milk tea addict. Now, she’s unveiled the latest addition, which is called Fire Tiger Coffee. In addition, Kate will – by the end of this year – introduce the new Korean brunch brand Dalmatian to the Thai market (to be located at the trendy Siam Square area, just like her other restaurants). Kate holds degrees from Thammasat University and Boston University, with a relevant specialisation from Harvard University.