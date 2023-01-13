Dan Bark cut his teeth in Chicago, working in the two-Michelin starred Avenues restaurant, and as sous chef for the famed three-Michelin starred Grace. In 2015, he moved to Thailand to open a fine-dining restaurant, together with his wife, Tanjira “Fay” Tragoolvongse. That restaurant, Upstairs, was awarded a Michelin star in the guide’s inaugural Thailand edition, firmly establishing Dan’s reputation in Bangkok. Eventually, he and Fay decided to create a new fine-dining restaurant, and thus Cadence by Dan Bark was born, where a set menu of progressive American fare is served. Within six months of its opening it was awarded a Michelin star, encouraging Dan to then open Caper, right next door, which offers an inventive à la carte menu, craft cocktails, and beautiful wines.