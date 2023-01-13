An early player in tech start-ups, Korean American entrepreneur David Jou has been in Thailand since 2012, and is a co-founder of both the omnichannel brand Pomelo (in 2014), and Lazada Thailand. Before Thailand, David was at Bain & Company, and New Mountain Capital, both based in New York. Pomelo Fashion has raised over US$100 million in funding and is one of the leading technology companies based in Bangkok. David has been featured in publications such as Forbes and CNN, and recently was awarded the ‘Southeast Asia Entrepreneur of the Year’ by the World Knowledge Forum.