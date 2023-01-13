return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
DEEPANKER “DK” KHOSLA

Deepanker “DK” Khosla

EXECUTIVE CHEF AND CO-OWNER, HAOMA

Chef Deepanker “DK” Khosla has made a name for himself in Thailand’s food scene – and the global food scene – by re-imagining authentic pan-Indo-European cuisine and creating dishes in a sustainable manner. He uses ingredients grown in his fine dining restaurant’s own backyard urban garden – located in Bangkok’s city centre – through the means of aquaponics, hydroponics, and nutrient-rich soils that he nurses to provide delicious food and herbs for Haoma (named after a semi-mythical elixir of life sacred in many cultures). Hailing from Allahabad, in northern India, Chef DK has firmly placed his roots in Bangkok and dedicates all his time to creating culinary marvels based on a simple idea: presenting food that looks good, tastes good, and makes you feel good. Elite Magazine named him ‘Young Chef of the Year’ in 2019, and ‘Most Innovative Young Chef’ in 2018. Haoma has also been featured prominently in many local best restaurants lists in Thailand.

Next
READ MORE

Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob’s

FARMER

Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam

CHEF OWNER, BAAN TEPA

Churat “Tum” Chakarul

MANAGING DIRECTOR, LALIN PROPERTY PCL

Chutima “Kate” Pruangmethangkul

CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, NICE TWO MEAT U, FIRE TIGER BY SEOULCIAL CLUB, EBOMB SANDWICH, MIL TOAST HOUSE, DA TANG HOTPOT & NICE TWO SEA U