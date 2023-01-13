Chef Deepanker “DK” Khosla has made a name for himself in Thailand’s food scene – and the global food scene – by re-imagining authentic pan-Indo-European cuisine and creating dishes in a sustainable manner. He uses ingredients grown in his fine dining restaurant’s own backyard urban garden – located in Bangkok’s city centre – through the means of aquaponics, hydroponics, and nutrient-rich soils that he nurses to provide delicious food and herbs for Haoma (named after a semi-mythical elixir of life sacred in many cultures). Hailing from Allahabad, in northern India, Chef DK has firmly placed his roots in Bangkok and dedicates all his time to creating culinary marvels based on a simple idea: presenting food that looks good, tastes good, and makes you feel good. Elite Magazine named him ‘Young Chef of the Year’ in 2019, and ‘Most Innovative Young Chef’ in 2018. Haoma has also been featured prominently in many local best restaurants lists in Thailand.