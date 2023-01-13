Dermphan “Ton” Yoovidhaya is the founder and CEO of Rapid Capital, one of Thailand’s best loan services for used car dealerships. After gaining a solid reputation in the Thai market, and under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand, Ton was able to help his company develop expertise in digital business economy and to branch out into the fintech sector. Now, the company is better known as Rapid Group, and has turned a profit every quarter since April 14, 2020. Rapid Group is now in the process of preparing to be listed on Thailand’s Stock Exchange on the MAI (Market for Alternative Investment). With a Bachelor’s in Economics from Chulalongkorn University, and his hard-earned financial acumen, Ton focuses on improving his business’ financial technology in order to meet the ever-changing needs of his customers. In his free time, he enjoys studying history, technology and finance, as well as playing tennis, snow boarding, driving to other provinces in Thailand, and spending time with his friends and family.