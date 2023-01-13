Born and raised in Hong Kong, Dino Sabnani is the CEO of Dynasty Development, a real estate developer specialising in luxury residential properties in Thailand. After completing his degree in Economics and Finance at the University of Manchester, Dino went on to found the multi-award winning property company whose most recent projects include Isola, a collection of luxury villas in Layan (Phuket) that have been a huge hit with Asia’s A-listers and celebrities – and are now sold out. Dynasty’s award-winning luxury residences are synonymous with quality and style, and the company has cemented itself as one of Thailand’s most exciting developers, taking home accolades such as winning the 2022 and 2021 ‘Best Boutique Developer (Thailand)’ award, given out by Dot Property. Currently, Dino has over 30,000 square metres of planned residential development for Thailand, including a highly anticipated ultra-luxury project, Kokomo Beach House, which is on track to becoming the most expensive home in Laguna Phuket when complete.