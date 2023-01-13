Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul is the Creative Director and Founder of Disaya, and can well be considered one of the pioneering designers elevating Thai fashion on a global level. Aom set her sights on a career in fashion when she realised her own passion for the industry, and she enrolled at the renowned Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design, in London. She also got the opportunity to intern with John Galliano, and was awarded many prizes in both London and Paris. Presently, Aom oversees the creative concept of all three brands in the A-List group, including Disaya, Matter Makers, and her new line Disaya Vacationist, a stylish resort wear brand that has received overwhelming acclaim since the launch of its first collection back in 2019. Aom is married to Danai “A” Sorakraikitikul, the President of A-List, and they have two lovely children together, Nathasorn (Eimaim) and Nathapat (Oboon).