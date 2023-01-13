A graduate of Bangkok University, with a Bachelor of Communication Arts in Public Relations degree, Ditapong “Dit” Tiragarn is the Deputy Managing Director of MacroPhar Co Ltd, a Thai manufacturer and marketing corporation in the field of pharmaceuticals (including importation and distribution), as well as product lines encompassing medicinal, veterinary and food supplements. Under his direction, MacroPhar currently distributes its products to pharmacies, hospitals, and via modern trade channels – both domestically and internationally. Career highlights include the growth in the B2C channel of distribution, with over 200 new product developments. As for future plans, they include the expansion of the consumer health product portfolio. In his personal life, Dit is married to Chomsajee “Oui” Techaratanaprasert, of the Sahamongkol film empire, and has one daughter.