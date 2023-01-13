Ditawat “Platu” Issara, the second son of Thai property tycoon Songkran and Srivara Issara, graduated with expertise in product design from Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design in England. He has run the family business, side by side with his family, for more than 15 years, and his pioneer project is a landmark in Cha Am / Hua Hin called Thew Talay World. He is also responsible for the luxury residential projects Issara Residence Rama 9, and The Issara Sathorn. This year, he prepared to launch another two new projects: Sasara, Hua Hin, and Baba Beach Club Habita Seaview, Cha Am / Hua Hin. These projects might occupy most of his time, however, he believes that balancing all aspects of life is crucial and important. No matter how much the workload, he always organises and finds time to do activities that he enjoys, such as snowboarding, hiking and travelling.