Dominic Puwasawat Chakrabongse is the grandson of Prince Chula Chakrabongse, and is an active champion in Thailand’s campaign to reduce plastic waste. As such, he heads up the Bangkok arm of Precious Plastic, a global initiative founded in the Netherlands. The organisation’s unique recycling programme enables waste to be shredded, melted, remoulded and repurposed into new products. Most recently Dominic has spearheaded a new campaign to collect and recycle discarded ATK tests. These tests are now being recycled into new products to minimise this waste as much as possible. A committed, full-time environmental activist, Dominic holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Policy from The London School of Economics. He has also devoted his time to environmental, and specifically ocean-related, issues for eight years now, including work on sustainable fisheries, helping small- scale fishing communities adapt to climate change, and combatting illegal fishing. His love for the ocean manifests itself in other ways too, most notably his passion for scuba diving and paddleboarding.