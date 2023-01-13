Dr. Ausanee “Tuk” Mahagitsiri Leonio, the eldest daughter of business tycoons Prayudh and Suvimol Mahagitsiri, is a true polymath. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Thammasat University, a Master of Science in Administration International Business from Boston University, a Master of Business Administration from Babson College, a Master of Art in Laws from Chulalongkorn University, and a Doctor of Business Administration from the University of South Australia in Adelaide. She is the President of KFU Co Ltd, and her passion and love for food did not stop with Krispy Kreme. She pursued her vision and commitment to bring together delicious foods, from around the globe, at reasonable prices for Thai people to enjoy. Anticipating the vast market potential of the food industry in Thailand, she ventured into an ambitious and extensive expansion of international franchise brands such as Cinnabon, Bulgogi Brothers, PieFace and Jamba, and she’s very focused on business expansions across all these franchisee brands. She is married to businessman Lawrence N. Leonio, with whom she has three children: Issaree, Anya and Leo.