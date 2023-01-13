Dr. Disaphol Chansiri received his PhD from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, USA. As a trained lawyer, he has lectured for courses in international business law at various universities in Thailand. Outside of academia, he is well known for supporting Thai artists and musicians, whom he actively promotes on the world stage. He sits on the board of trustees at the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra, and also at the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. His current passion is renovating heritage buildings and houses in Thailand, preserving them for future generations to learn about and appreciate the country’s architectural history. His academic background and contributions to Thailand’s art and culture community have led to his recent appointment as the Dean of the newly established School of Digital and Design at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.