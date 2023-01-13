Dr. Kittipat “Boy” Cheewawattanapong is the Founder and CEO of various businesses. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Assumption University, majoring in Advertising, followed by a Master’s degree from Western Sydney University, majoring in Property Development. He then graduated with a PhD from Ramkhamhaeng (International) University, with a major in Business Management. He started WNT Bio-Materials in 2010, supplying woodchip and wood pallets to a glove factory in southern Thailand. He also imported wax from Malaysia to be used as a compound for latex gloves. Later on, Logistics Company was set up for supporting business expansion, after which he was appointed to be an audiotex provider by mobile operators. In addition, his family owns lots of land in southern Thailand, which is why he established Meriton Development Company to invest in the property sector in Thailand. Energetic and innovative, Boy believes in the motto “you can if you think you can”.