Dr. Littee Kitpipit holds a Professional Doctorate in Energy Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and has a strong background in renewable energy, energy policy, engineering, fuel cells, and microbial fuel cells. He is now the CEO of Scan Inter Public Company Limited, which is a SET listed company specialising in energy services. The company holds multiple concessions in compressed natural gas production, transportation services, power plants, and automotive projects in Thailand. Among his key achievements is the establishment of the Thai-Japan Gas Network Co Ltd, a joint venture company with Shizuoka Gas and Togo Gas, as the largest off-grid natural gas distributor in Thailand. He also founded Pharmaceutical Plant Co Ltd, which conducts research into hemp and cannabis farming businesses. In addition, he established Scan Advance Power, which invests in solar rooftops. In his spare time Dr. Littee is also a watch collector, car enthusiast, Boston Celtics fan, vocal musician, husband, and a father to two daughters and one son.