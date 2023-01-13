Dr. Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt is a renowned aesthetic and laser treatment specialist. He is the founder of Alpha Medical Clinic, a highly successful integrative aesthetic and healthcare centre. Dr. Benz grew up in a powerful business and political family. His father, Visut Minchaiynunt, owns a top private civil construction corporation, his uncle Vicharn Minchaiynunt was a four-time Bangkok MP and a former Deputy Minister of Public Health, and his great-uncle, Dr. Suthee Minchaiynunt, is an honourable lifetime President of Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and a multi-billionaire landowner who received an invitation to a luncheon with President Xi Jinping. Despite these family connections, however, Dr. Benz decided to forge his own path and has become the first Thai doctor who got three American Board certifications in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, and Cosmetic Laser Surgery. He is also a Fellow in Aesthetic Medicine from The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine in Dubai.