Eight years ago, Dr. Nutthamanee “Roungkaw” Siripakkaphant founded Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic after inventing the revolutionary ‘Dr. Roungkaw technique’– a pioneering technique for double eyelid surgery she developed from comprehensive experience and training in Korea, as well as collecting knowledge from surgical cases. It is a procedure that has been life-altering for many of the clinic’s patients. According to Dr. Roungkaw, the eyes are the most important organ on the face. “Every single eyelid operation is my masterwork of art, sharing the same goal of my patients,” she says. Eyelid surgery necessitates exquisiteness and delicacy, and this is exactly what Lovely Eye & Skin Clinic – which has performed over 30,000 surgical procedures – is so renowned for. Dr. Roungkaw’s career as an esteemed ophthalmologist with over 12 years of experience in the eye surgery industry is backed up by long list of qualifications, including a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University, a Certificate in General Ophthalmology (also from Chiang Mai University), a Certificate from the Korean College of Cosmetic Surgery, as well as attending a variety of international conferences and seminars. Dr. Roungkaw is recognised as “The Master of Eyelid Surgery.” She is a highly experienced ophthalmologist as well as Thailand’s pioneer in cosmetic surgery around the eyes, specialising in blepharoplasty with epicanthoplasty and lateral canthoplasty. She is also the creator and developer of “Lovely Specialist”, a team of highly qualified surgeons who are detail-oriented, attentive, and artistic experts – trained to the same standard as Dr. Roungkaw.