Dr. Pattisan Kemrichard

Dr. Pattisan is the University Professor and Course Leader of Swiss School of Business and Management, Genève Switzerland, accredited by EduQuaA, CBSP, IACBE, INQAAHE, and AACSB, where he pursued his Doctorate of Business Administration degree with a dissertation under the title, ‘The Strategic Sustainability Leadership of The Luxury Hospitality Industry: An Exploratory-Descriptive Qualitative (EQD) Research of Hospitality Brands in Thailand’, published by the Global Journal of Business and Integral Security. He has also been working for numerous top business schools such as Paris School of Business (Triple Crown Accreditations), and Vatel Business Schools. Apart from his educational leadership roles, he is also involved in his family business, Cho Heng Rice Vermicelli Factory Co Ltd as Marketing Executive. Additionally, Dr. Pattisan serves as the Chairman of his own fashion and jewellery business, Kemrichard LLC, which is based in the state of New York, USA.