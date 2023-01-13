Dr. Paul Inthaseni has almost 20 years of experience in finance, including investment banking, corporate banking, retail banking, and fund management. He has worked in large financial institutions such as Lehman Brothers, Citibank, HSBC, Siam Commercial Bank, and Bangkok Bank, and in 2014 he was invited to be an advisor to the Social Security Office in Thailand, helping to manage US$500 billion in funds. Today, Dr. Paul is leading Century R to become one of the Global Investment companies who has over US$3 billion in asset under management, and is also expanding his global offices to include Singapore, London, Monaco, and Malta.