As double graduate of Oxford, as well as a holder of a Ph.D in Marketing from Sasin, it’s clear there’s not much Dr. Saran “Paan” Wanglee cannot accomplish once he sets his mind to it. The only son of Suchin and Rujiraporn, Dr. Saran is the Executive Vice President of his family’s insurance company. Moreover he plays an active role as director of Sitthinan Co., Ltd. and Future Park Rangsit, also part of the Wanglee clan business empire. His latest sideline development during the pandemic has been the creation of SWanglee Solfège, a tool that helps fixed-key instrumentalists play music with greater heuristic ease– after all he is an avid klui (Thai flute) player and curator. All work and play aside, the epitome of his time remains enjoying the parenthood of his only son “Panod”