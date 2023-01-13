Ekachai "Jay" Sukumvitaya

Jay is the youngest son of Adisak Sukumvitaya and Yuvadee Pong-acha, founders of Jaymart PCL, an investment holding company operating retail, finance, and technology businesses. Jay earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Babson College in Massachusetts, concentrating on Finance and Entrepreneurship, and his MSc in Strategic Marketing from Imperial College Business School in London. He is currently the Deputy CEO at Jaymart PCL, and lists taking JAS Asset to its IPO, and the repositioning campaign for Jaymart Group, as his biggest career achievements. Currently he is working on the marketing strategy and brand communication for Jaymart Group. Jay is also CEO of Beans & Brown, a subsidiary company managing Casa Lapin Specialty Coffee, and in his spare time he enjoys photography, wine, and his collection of art and designer toys.