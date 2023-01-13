Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers PreviousNext
Fahmai Damrongchaitham
CHIEF STRATEGIC OFFICER, GMM MUSIC | MANAGING DIRECTOR, GMMZ
After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Communication Faculty of Annenberg School for Communication, University of Southern California, Fahmai Damrongchaitham returned to Thailand to launch his career with Sanamluang Music, a subsidiary of GMM Grammy. These days, Fahmai also acts as the Managing Director for the platform GMMZ, GMM Grammy’s satellite television branch.