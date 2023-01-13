Felix Danai Link is the fourth generation heir to B.Grimm, Thailand’s longest established company, which has been part of the Thai society for over 140 years and carries on the family business tradition of ‘Doing business with compassion’. After spending time away in Nepal, Brazil, and Bhutan – versing himself in Tibetan Buddhism, spirituality, and the true essence of wellbeing along the way – Felix is now back in Thailand and leading the Mindful Compassion Project of the Gross National Happiness Centre Thailand (GNH) under the patronage of GNH Bhutan supported by B.Grimm. This project prioritises happiness; grounded in moderation and focused on a middle path to balance and satisfying the needs of human beings within the limit of what nature can provide on a sustainable basis. Felix is inspired and deeply committed to fostering a mindful, compassionate corporate culture, and for companies to achieve balanced and sustainable development in harmony with nature.