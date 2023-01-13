Firm Hongsananda is the son of Thosaporn Hongsananda and Sirima Srivikorn. With a degree in Sustainable Designs as well as an MBA from Sasin, he oversees residential projects for Gaysorn Property, which has recently completed the 4-billion-Baht luxury high-rise project TELA Thonglor. He has also been involved with Paste, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Gaysorn Village which was awarded a top spot on the 2020 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In the future, Firm plans to launch more dining concepts, and offers his skills as a consultant for real estate, sustainable designs, and restaurants.