Fred Mouawad is a global citizen, portfolio entrepreneur, and founder of Synergia One, an entity that groups all the companies he founded, including Mouawad, the family jewellery business of which he is the fourth generation. The group operates in 16 countries, across several industries, encompassing gems and jewellery with Mouawad, diamond manufacturing with Premier Diamond Alliance, food manufacturing with Synova, software as a service with Taskworld, publishing with SmartWork Media, and video-on-demand with CI Talks. From 1997 to 2017, Fred also led Global Franchise Architects – a food service company he founded, with five brands that expanded to 240 stores throughout seven countries. He grew up in Geneva, Switzerland, where he attended boarding school at College du Leman, and later received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Pepperdine University. He is a Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America, an alumnus of the Harvard Business School (MBA 1995), and of the Stanford Executive Program (SEP 2012) at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.