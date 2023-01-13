Gavin Vongkusolkit founded Ad Lib hotels and Glowfish coworking offices, both of which continue to break new ground and challenge conventions. He currently serves on the board of directors of Mitr Phol Group, The Erawan Group PLC, and The Food School. He was also part of the first class of young business owners who founded the Young Entrepreneurs Chamber (YEC) under the Thai Chamber of Commerce, where he continues to support in the development of its next-generation leaders; after having served a term as Chairman of the Bangkok Chapter, and another term as Chairman of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneur Council. Since 2019, Gavin has been working on the Khon Kaen Innovation Center, where he engages both Ad Lib and Glowfish teams to conceptualise, develop, and operate a one-of-a-kind mixed use real estate project for his family company, Mitr Phol Group. The project, which launched in October 2022, involves a wide-scale collaboration with the city of Khon Kaen aiming to become an international regional hub for BCG (Bio, Circular, and Green) innovations.