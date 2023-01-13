Gopal Jagota

Working together with his brothers, Gopal joined force with his elder brother, Anand, and launched the appropriately named Jagota Brothers Trading Co Ltd, a food marketing and distribution company created with aim of delivering the highest level of culinary lifestyle to customers in Thailand. Over the years, with innovation and eye for quality always at the forefront, the company has become close partners with the country’s top chefs and retailers, and has witnessed how their efforts have helped to propel Thailand into its current status as “the culinary capital of Asia”. Gopal is a graduate of the University of New South Wales, in Australia, and received there his Bachelor of Commerce degree. Outside of work his hobbies and interests include meditation, fitness, reading, and movies, and his personal motto remains to this day: “If you have a choice then choose the best. If you don’t have a choice, then do your best”.