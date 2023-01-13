return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
GULAPAT “MAY” KANOKWATANAWAN

Gulapat "May" Kanokwatanawan

FOUNDER, AFTER YOU DESSERT CAFÉ

Gulapat has always known she would go into business, and she was barely out of university when she launched After You Dessert Café in 2007. Bolstered by her experience in hotel kitchens during her studying years, she intensively researched recipes for dessert-themed eateries, including the famous Honey Toast. The success of her chain of dessert cafés continues to this day, and has achieved cult status within the country – with 26 branches and counting. Her company was also listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

