Guntapon “Gun” Mahanonda is the Country Project Manager in Thailand for Entoria Energy, a global company that develops, invests in, and operates renewable energy solutions. With seven years’ experience consulting in solar energy, Gun has procured an international background in engineering and finance, and has already been involved in over 17,500MW of international solar power projects; and has successfully helped his clients raise approximately US$2.5 billion in capital. After completing his Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering at the University of Melbourne, he went on to do a Master of Science in Engineering with Finance at University College London in the UK. These days, Entoria Solar Power Thailand is investing and developing in solar power projects across Thailand and regionally, and Gun, as the only team member in Thailand, has been instrumental in helping Thailand move towards its goals in becoming a leader in fighting climate change. His hobbies, meanwhile, include music, boxing, and travel.